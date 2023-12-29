Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.30. The firm has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.