Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

