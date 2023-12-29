Pax Dollar Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $374.56 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 374,617,580 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

