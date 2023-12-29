U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 468 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

