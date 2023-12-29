U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $165.57. 317,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,152. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

