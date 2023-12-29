U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.79. 20,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,784. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

