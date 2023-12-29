U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,963 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 49.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

