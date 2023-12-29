U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 123,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.