Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,201. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

