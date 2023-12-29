S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.90. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

