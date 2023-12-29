Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FN traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.60. 37,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.