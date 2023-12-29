Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Cut by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,206. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

