Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.30. 52,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

