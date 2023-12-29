Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.31. 21,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $296.89 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.26.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

