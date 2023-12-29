Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,984 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System comprises about 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

