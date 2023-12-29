Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,393 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up approximately 1.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

