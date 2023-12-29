Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 331.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,578 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 48.9% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

