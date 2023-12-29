Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680,999 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 3.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

