iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Position Boosted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.