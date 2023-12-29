Family Firm Inc. Sells 348 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $456.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

