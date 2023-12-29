LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 411,625 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 4.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LKQ worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

LKQ opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

