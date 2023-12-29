Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142,165 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 5.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

NYSE LH opened at $227.06 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

