iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

IXP stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

