Family Firm Inc. Sells 3,831 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IAT opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

