Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $2,672,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 211,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EWZ opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

