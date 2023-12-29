Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

