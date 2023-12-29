iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

