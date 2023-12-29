Family Firm Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.