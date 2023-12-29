iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
