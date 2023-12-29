Family Firm Inc. Sells 4,215 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMT stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

