Family Firm Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

