Family Firm Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 508.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $263.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.04 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average is $244.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.