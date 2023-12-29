Family Firm Inc. Acquires 864 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $122.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.