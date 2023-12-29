Family Firm Inc. Lowers Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 111,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

FFC stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

