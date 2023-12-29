Family Firm Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $168.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.63 and a 52-week high of $168.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.