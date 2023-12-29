iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.