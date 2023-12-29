iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

IXC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

