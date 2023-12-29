Family Firm Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

