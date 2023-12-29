Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Family Firm Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.