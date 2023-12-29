Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CONMED by 30.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.