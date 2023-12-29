Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,110 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Axonics worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axonics by 763.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

