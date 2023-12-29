Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

