Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 986.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

GTLS opened at $139.33 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

