A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

ATEN stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.07. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More

