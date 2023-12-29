Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.