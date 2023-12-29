New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 162,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 333,283 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.