Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 229,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 488,154 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $20.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

