Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 18,564 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

