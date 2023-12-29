Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 658,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 243,474 shares.The stock last traded at $17.51 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,730,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,618,000 after acquiring an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,156,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 293,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

