Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.91. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 164,338 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 389.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,328,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,637 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 265,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

